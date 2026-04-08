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Navjot Sidhu not in any political outfit, says his wife Navjot Kaur

She said her husband, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, was away from politics. Replying to a question, she said her husband will have no role in her party's future government.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 15:51 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPunjabNavjot Singh SidhuNavjot Kaur Sidhu

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