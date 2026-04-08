Navjot Sidhu not in any political outfit, says his wife Navjot Kaur

<p>Chandigarh: Former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who joined political outfit Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP), claimed on Wednesday that her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu was not part of any political outfit.</p>.<p>Spelling out a roadmap in Punjab, the former Congress leader told reporters here that the BRP will contest the 2027 assembly polls in the state. She advocated opium cultivation if her party forms the government after the next assembly elections.</p>.Expelled Punjab Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu launches new political outfit.<p>Kaur, who was expelled from the Congress about two months ago, announced joining the BRP on Monday night to "lead Punjab to achieve its lost glory of being a golden state".</p>.<p>She said her husband, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, was away from politics. Replying to a question, she said her husband will have no role in her party's future government.</p>.<p>Asked whether her husband was still in the Congress, she said he was not in any party.</p>.<p>"He was not called after 2022 (Punjab assembly polls). Had he been part of it, he could have been called for any meeting," she said.</p>.<p>Asked whether Sidhu will have any role in the coming 2027 elections, she said she does not know about it.</p>.<p>"He is working four days a week and is earning Rs 15 lakh every day," she said.</p>.Will Navjot Singh Sidhu have the last political laugh?.<p>Replying to another question, she said Sidhu is away from politics.</p>.<p>Former Punjab Congress chief Sidhu has not been participating in the party's events and activities for the past many months. He did not campaign in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls either.</p>.<p>Last April, Sidhu launched his new YouTube channel 'Navjot Sidhu Official' for sharing his life experiences, talking about cricket, commentary, motivational talks and lifestyle.</p>.<p>Kaur had been an MLA on a BJP ticket from the Amritsar East seat in 2012. She had also served as chief parliamentary secretary (health).</p>.<p>She joined the Congress along with her husband ahead of the 2017 Punjab assembly polls.</p>.<p>Kaur told reporters here that the BRP is not a new party, adding that it was registered in June 2015. The party has forums in other states, she said, adding that it, however, has no face in Punjab.</p>.<p>BRP president Amlan Biswas approached her and appointed her as the party's Punjab in-charge, she said.</p>.<p>Kaur said she has the support of NRIs in several countries including the US, Canada, Italy, Australia and England, and they have assured her that they will provide support to party candidates for the 2027 assembly elections.</p>.<p>Sharing details about her party's agenda for the Punjab assembly polls, she said they will work on attracting investments in the state if the party forms the government.</p>.<p>"We will give the portfolio of the agriculture department to one who has proper knowledge about it. The education department will be given to one who can improve this sector," she said.</p>.<p>A monitoring committee will also be formed and no minister can sign any file until it gets approval, Kaur said.</p>.<p>"We have an objective of turning Punjab into a golden state," she said.</p>.<p>On the agriculture front, she said her party will allow opium cultivation in the state.</p>.<p>To wean people away from drugs, there is only one solution, and that is opium, she noted, adding that it will be government-controlled.</p>.<p>Kaur spoke about the marketing of crops grown in the state.</p>.<p>"We have a blueprint on how to make farmers 'lakhpati' and 'crorepati'," she claimed.</p>.<p>It will be the government's responsibility to ensure jobs for youth after they complete their education, she said. </p>