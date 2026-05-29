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New Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon says party will form govt in state in 2027

Hitting out at the AAP government in Punjab led by Bhagwant Mann, Dhillon claimed that it did not fullfil its poll promises made to the people of the state where a “goonda raj” is prevailing.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 23:08 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 23:08 IST
India NewsBJPPunjabIndia Politics

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