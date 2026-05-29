New Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon says party will form govt in state in 2027

<p>Chandigarh: Shortly after the BJP on Thursday announced his name as the party's Punjab unit president, Kewal Singh Dhillon said that the saffron party will form the government in the state after the 2027 Assembly polls.</p>.<p>Thanking the party leadership for entrusting him with a big responsibility, Dhillon (76) said his first target is to form a BJP government in Punjab.</p>.Ludhiana bypoll: 'AAP failed on all fronts in Punjab, people still dying of drugs,' says BJP leader Tarun Chugh.<p>Hitting out at the AAP government in Punjab led by Bhagwant Mann, Dhillon claimed that it did not fullfil its poll promises made to the people of the state where a “goonda raj” is prevailing.</p>.<p>“Once we form the government in Punjab, we will make it the No. 1 state in all areas. After West Bengal, the lotus will now bloom in Punjab too,” he said.</p>.<p>The new state BJP chief also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “rapid progress” India is making.</p>.<p>On AAP’s claim that the BJP has no base in Punjab, Dhillon said, “Take it in writing from me, the BJP will form its government in Punjab (in 2027).</p>.<p>A two-time former Congress MLA from Barnala, Dhillon joined the BJP in 2022 and was subsequently appointed vice-president of the state unit of the party.</p>.AAP hopes to continue winning streak in Punjab bypolls by retaining Tarn Taran Assembly seat.<p>He is considered a close confidant of former Punjab chief minister and senior BJP leader Amarinder Singh.</p>.<p>Dhillon, a Sikh, replaces Sunil Jakhar, whose three-year tenure as Punjab BJP chief ends in July.</p>.<p>Sources said that some state BJP leaders had been pushing for a Sikh face to lead the Punjab unit of the party. </p>