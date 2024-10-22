NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists in Punjab terror conspiracy case

<p>New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key associate of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in a Punjab terror conspiracy case, the probe agency said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The charge sheet against Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Punjab's Tarn Taran has been filed before an NIA special court in Mohali on Monday, according to an official statement.</p>.<p>NIA has identified the accused as an associate of foreign-based individual designated terrorists Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa of the banned terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).</p>.Two men plead guilty to murder of Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik.<p>Investigations by the anti-terror agency have established his role in a conspiracy hatched by the BKI terrorists to unleash terror in Punjab and other parts of the country, the probe agency said.</p>.<p>The accused was involved in the RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) attack on police station Sarhali in December, 2022, as per NIA investigations, which have revealed that he had remained in contact with his foreign-based handlers from jail and even after his release from jail in that case, it said.</p>.<p>NIA investigations have further found that Gurpreet had conspired to raise funds for BKI and its operatives in India through large-scale extortion from businessmen on the directions of Landa. He had also recruited vulnerable youth for the BKI terror module, the NIA said.</p>.<p>Gurpreet had additionally carried out recces of the targets identified by Landa and had made attempts to eliminate those targets, it said.</p>.<p>NIA, which had seized an illegal weapon from the accused's house during a search operation in January this year, has charged him under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the statement said. </p>