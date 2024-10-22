Home
NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists in Punjab terror conspiracy case

The charge sheet against Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Punjab's Tarn Taran has been filed before an NIA special court in Mohali on Monday, according to an official statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 08:25 IST

Comments
India NewsPunjabKhalistanNIA

