NIA searches multiple locations in Punjab linked with aides of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar

Investigations so far have revealed that Brar, along with one Goldy of Rajpura (Punjab), had hatched a criminal conspiracy to generate funds by demanding extortion money from businessmen of Punjab, Chandigarh and surrounding areas, the NIA said.

They were also providing arms and ammunition to members of terrorist gangs formed by Brar, the statement said.

"They were additionally involved in smuggling and sale of narcotics and channelisation of the proceeds from these sales," it said.

As per NIA investigations, Brar and his associates, based abroad, were continuously recruiting vulnerable youth into their gangs, using them for identification of extortion targets, firing in front of houses of those targets who refuse to pay the extortion money, and inducing them in sale and purchase of narcotics, weapon smuggling etc.