Nitin Gadkari warns Punjab govt of terminating highway projects if law & order situation does not improve

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI will have no other option but to cancel/terminate eight more severely-affected highway projects in Punjab with total length of 293 km costing Rs 14,288 crore, if the law and order situation does not improve, Union minister Nitin Gadkari wrote to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Gadkari said that he had been informed about two incidents which occurred recently on the Delhi-Katra Expressway projects. "In one incident in Jalandhar district, the engineer of the contractor was brutally assaulted. Although FIR has been registered in this regard, strong action is required to be taken against the perpetrators," Gadkari wrote in his letter dated August 9.

The minister pointed out another incident in Ludhiana district, where the project camp of the contractor of Delhi-Katra Expressway was attacked by miscreants and also engineers were threatened of burning the project camp and their staff alive.