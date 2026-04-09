Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

No more bunks? Punjab schools to send daily SMS alerts to parents over students' absence

Bains noted that the state government has introduced the attendance-tracking system as part of Mission Samrath 2026-27.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 April 2026, 12:45 IST
India NewsPunjabschoolTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us