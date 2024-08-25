North American Punjabi Association condemns attack on NRI in Amritsar

Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director of the US-based North American Punjabi Association, said, "The attack on an NRI in Punjab is deeply troubling and warrants condemnation."

"Such acts of violence not only harm individuals but also create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the diaspora community. The Punjabi diaspora, who often invest significantly in their home state and maintain strong cultural ties, have every right to feel safe and respected," he said in a statement.