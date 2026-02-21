NRI woman wields sword in face of bike-borne duo fearing robbery bid in Ludhiana; video goes viral
Harjind Kaur, who recently returned from Australia, was travelling with her aunt and mother-in-law to a relative's house in Ludhiana when she suspected two persons on a motorbike were following their vehicle.
In Ludhiana’s Dehlon, Australia-returned Harjind Kaur was attacked when thieves threw eggs at her car and cracked the windshield, hoping to force her to stop and rob her. She confronted them and bravely fought back with her kirpan, causing the attackers to flee.