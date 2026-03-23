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Official's suicide: Family issues ultimatum for arrest former Punjab minister Bhullar

The family of Randhawa has already said that they would not allow a post-mortem examination and cremation until Bhullar is arrested.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsPunjab

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