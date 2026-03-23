<p>Chandigarh: Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab/1">Punjab</a> minister and AAP MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar, accused of abetting the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official, was arrested on Monday, said sources.</p>.<p>Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison early Saturday. </p><p>A video appeared in which he purportedly claimed harassment by Bhullar, who resigned as minister later in the day at the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amid the row.</p>.<p>The police on Saturday night booked Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbag Singh under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the family of Randhawa issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab government to arrest him.</p>.Punjab official's suicide: Amit Shah ready for CBI probe if state MPs give written request.<p>The family of Randhawa has already said that they would not allow a post-mortem examination and cremation until Bhullar is arrested.</p>.<p>Speaking to the media in Amritsar on Monday, Randhawa's family expressed displeasure over Bhullar not being arrested yet and demanded that he be arrested at the earliest.</p>.<p>"It is my ultimatum that if nothing is done within 24 hours, then I, along with my children (two daughters and a son), will come on the roads," said Randhawa's wife Upinder Kaur, who is a science teacher.</p>.<p>A purported CCTV footage surfaced on social media on Monday, showing Randhawa consuming a poisonous substance.</p>.<p>The opposition parties have already turned the heat on the AAP government demanding the arrest of the former minister.</p>