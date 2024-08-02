One lakh cigarettes worth Rs 18 lakh seized at airport in Amritsar

In the first case, airport officials intercepted a passenger who arrived from Singapore on Thursday. During his search, customs officials recovered 55,200 cigarettes valued at Rs 9.38 lakh. On Friday, another set of officials recovered 51,000 cigarette sticks worth Rs 8.67 lakh from two passengers arriving from Sharjah.