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Opposition accuses AAP govt of burdening Punjab with Rs 1,500 crore loan

Expressing concern over the 'rising debt', they claimed that the fresh borrowing of Rs 1,500 crore would take the total outstanding debt to more than Rs 4 lakh crore.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 04:36 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 04:36 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsPunjabloan

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