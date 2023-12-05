JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Out for a run, teenage athlete gangraped in Punjab

The girl, stated to be a budding athlete, was out for a run on the evening of November 30 when the incident took place, a police officer said.
Last Updated 05 December 2023, 10:25 IST

Follow Us

Ferozepur, Dec 5: The district police registered a case against the accused, officials said on Tuesday.

The girl, stated to be a budding athlete, was out for a run on the evening of November 30 when the incident took place, a police officer said.

The girl was intercepted by the youths from her village who allegedly forced her to consume an intoxicant and then raped her, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, who are on the run.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 December 2023, 10:25 IST)
India NewsPunjabCrimerapePocsogangrape

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT