Over 200 social media accounts eulogising gangsters blocked: Punjab Police's AGTF

Chandigarh: The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police has taken action to get 203 social media accounts blocked after it found them glorifying gangsters and promoting violence, a senior police official said on Monday.

Of them, 132 accounts were on Facebook and 71 on Instagram, said the official.

The social media analysis unit of AGTF identified a number of social media accounts, using names of notorious gangsters and uploading objectionable content such as eulogising gangsters, claiming responsibility and flaunting killings of rival gang members, said the AGTF official.