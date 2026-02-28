Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Over 5kg heroin, 34 live cartridges & more; 10 held as Punjab police bust cross-border drug and illegal arms smuggling modules

Heroin and illegal weapons were being smuggled into Indian territory and further distributed across different areas through a well-organised network, he said.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 09:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsPunjabCrimeHeroin

Follow us on :

Follow Us