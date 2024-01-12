Pak-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda's key aide Kailash Khichan arrested from Rajasthan

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that on Rinda's directions, Khichan was supplying weapons to the associates of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) for carrying out sensational crimes in Punjab, he added.

Later, in a statement, the DGP said Khichan was wanted in a case lodged under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Fazilka in September 2023.

Besides, the accused has a criminal history, with a number of cases pertaining to extortion, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act registered against him in Punjab and Rajasthan, the officer added.

He said as Khichan's name surfaced after various terrorist modules were busted by the Punjab Police recently, AGTF teams headed by Additional DGP Promod Ban traced the location of the accused in Rajasthan and arrested him with the help of central agencies.