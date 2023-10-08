Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Pak national apprehended by BSF in Punjab

The apprehended Pakistan national was later handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, said the official.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 06:40 IST

Follow Us

A Pakistani national was apprehended after he crossed the International Border and entered Indian territory in the area falling near village Gajni Wala here, a Border Security Force official said on Sunday.

The apprehended Pakistani national had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently and nothing objectionable was recovered from him, the official said.

The BSF personnel approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest in his regard.

The apprehended Pakistan national was later handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 October 2023, 06:40 IST)
India NewsPakistanPunjab

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT