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'Party is strong': Punjab CM Mann moves confidence motion post defection by Raghav Chadha & others

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved the Confidence Motion, asserting that AAP is strong and the party is expanding.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 12:09 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 12:09 IST
India NewsAAPPunjabRaghav ChadhaBhagwant Mann

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