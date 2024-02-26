PM Modi virtually inaugurates 300-bed PGIMER satellite centre in Sangrur

PGIMER Director Professor Vivek Lal later issued a statement saying, 'The establishment of the PGIMER's satellite centres of Sangrur and Ferozepur underscores the unwavering commitment of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, to bolstering healthcare infrastructure and extending advanced medical facilities to every corner, ensuring equitable healthcare access for all here in the state of Punjab.' PGIMER's satellite centres in Sangrur and Ferozepur will have state-of-the-art facilities and serve as beacons of hope, healing and progress for the communities they serve. These centres will also reach out to the underserved population in the far-flung areas through community outreach activities, he added.