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Homeindiapunjab

PM must choose between students and 'incompetent' minister: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke

“We will all go to Delhi on June 20 and camp there till the time Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he said.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsPunjabDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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