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'Police assistance within 6 minutes': Punjab CM Mann flags off 508 emergency response vehicles

Highlighting road safety reforms, Mann said with 1,597 trained personnel and 144 modern vehicles, the Sadak Surakhiya Force has reduced road accident fatalities by 48 per cent since its launch.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 14:41 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 14:41 IST
India NewsPunjabPoliceBhagwant Mann

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