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Homeindiapunjab

Police use water cannons to stop Punjab govt employees' protest march towards CM residence

The protesters threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands were not accepted.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsprotestPunjabBhagwant Mann

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