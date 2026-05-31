Police use water cannons to stop Punjab govt employees' protest march towards CM residence

<p>Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police on Sunday used water cannons to disperse several Punjab government employees who tried to force their way through barricades at the Mohali-Chandigarh border during a protest march towards Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhagwant-mann">Bhagwant Mann's</a> residence to press their demands.</p>.<p>The protesting employees have been demanding clearance of dearness allowance (DA) arrears, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and regularisation of contractual computer teachers, among other things.</p>.<p>The protesters, including teachers and employees of the electricity department, held a rally in Mohali before starting the march towards Mann's residence.</p>.Police uses water cannon on Punjab teachers protesting over demand of regular appointment benefits.<p>As they reached the Mohali-Chandigarh border, they found it barricaded by police. As the protesters tried to force their way through the barricades, police used water cannons to disperse them.</p>.<p>Heavy deployment was made by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chandigarh">Chandigarh</a> and Mohali police to prevent the protesters from reaching the CM's residence.</p>.<p>One of the protesters lashed out at the AAP government, accusing it of not accepting any of their demands in the past four years.</p>.<p>The employees have been seeking the implementation of the OPS, for which the state government issued a notification in 2022. Despite the notification being issued, it has not been implemented yet, he said.</p>.<p>He further claimed that 18 per cent DA of the employees is pending.</p>.<p>The protesters threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands were not accepted.</p>.<p>Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the AAP government for not accepting the employees' demands.</p>.<p>"CM Bhagwant Mann makes tall claims of running a 'people's government', but the scenes from Mohali tell a different story," he said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"When government employees -- the very people who run the administration -- are forced to march towards the Chief Minister's residence to seek justice, it reflects deep resentment and growing frustration within the system.</p>.<p>"If your own employees are on the streets protesting, who is really happy with this government? Punjab deserves dialogue, not force. A government that claims to stand with workers must first learn to hear their voice," Warring said. </p>