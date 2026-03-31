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Punjab and Haryana HC acquits Punjab AAP MLA, seven others in 2013 molestation case

The bench also quashed the FIR registered in March 2013 at the Tarn Taran police station under different sections of the IPC along with the provisions of the SC/ST Act.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 07:17 IST
India NewsAAPPunjab

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