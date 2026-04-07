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Punjab and Haryana HC bars judicial officers from using AI tools to write judgments

A letter issued by the high court registrar-general noted that any violation of these instructions will be viewed seriously.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:42 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:42 IST
India NewsPunjabHaryanaHigh CourtArtificial Intelligence

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