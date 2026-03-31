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Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks response of Army, CBI, Centre on plea regarding Sikh articles seized during Operation Blue Star

The petitioner sought directions to the SGPC for the whereabouts of the religious texts, manuscripts and other articles that were allegedly seized during Operation Blue Star and given to the SGPC.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsOperation Blue StarSikhsPunjab and Haryana High CourtPunjab and Haryana

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