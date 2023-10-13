Punjab BJP vice president Raj Kumar Verka quits party to join Congress

Verka said, “The entire nation is seeing that the country can be secure in the hands of the Congress party and if any party can take all along all sections, all religions, it is Congress.”

When asked if he met Rahul Gandhi during his recent Amritsar visit, he said, “I don't want to say anything on this, but I will say I had a word with the (Congress) high command.”

Verka, a prominent Dalit leader from the Majha region, is also a three-time legislator and was the minister for social justice and empowerment and minorities in the previous government.