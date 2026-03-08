Menu
Punjab Budget | Rs 1,000/month for women, Rs 1,500 for SC women under new scheme

The FM made a budgetary outlay of Rs 9,300 crore for 2026-27 to ensure transparent and timely implementation of the scheme.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 09:09 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 09:09 IST
India News

