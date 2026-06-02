<p>A branch of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab-national-bank">Punjab National Bank</a> was robbed of a digital tablet on Monday night, while the burglar broke into the premises with the intent to steal cash. The intruder searched the bank but failed to access the main safe (strong room). </p><p>The incident was reported from the PNB in Uchi Bassi village near Dasuya town in Hoshiarpur. The police were alerted when the residents noticed the iron window grille of the bank was damaged. </p><p>Senior manager Nikhil Bhagat said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-atm-van-heist-nine-accused-chargesheeted-in-rs-711-crore-robbery-case-3895777">bank </a>was informed about the break-in by locals and police in the morning, following which officials reached the branch and checked the CCTV footage. </p>.Alarm foils burglary bid at Canara Bank in Bengaluru's Sheshadripuram .<p>No cash loss has been reported and the safe remains secure, bank authorities said. However, the accused decamped with a digital tablet from the branch.</p>.<p>The safe is intact. A detailed assessment is underway," he said.</p>.<p>Sub-Inspector Manjot, who is leading the investigation, said police teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the accused.</p>.<p>Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused.</p> <p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>