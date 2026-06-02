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Punjab: Burglar fails to locate strong room of PNB Hoshiarpur, exits with digital tablet

No cash loss has been reported and the safe remains secure, bank authorities said. However, the accused decamped with a digital tablet from the branch.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsPunjabCrimePunjab National Bankburglary

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