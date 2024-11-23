Home
Punjab bypoll: Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon wins Barnala assembly seat

In the multi-cornered contest, Dhillon secured 28,254 votes, while Dhaliwal got 26,097 votes.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 16:06 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 16:06 IST
