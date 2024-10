Punjab bypolls: Nayab Saini, Amarinder Singh among BJP's 40 star campaigners

The names of BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani, and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani also figured in the list which was released by the party on Tuesday evening.