Punjab Cabinet gives nod to convene two-day assembly session on November 28-29

The state government again called a two-day session on October 20-21 as an extension of the Budget session and Purohit had then stated that this was 'bound to be illegal' and any business conducted during it 'unlawful.' After the governor withheld his approval to the three money Bills, which were to be tabled during the October 20-21 session, the AAP government cut short its two-day session and moved the Supreme Court against Purohit last month for not giving assent to the Bills passed by the assembly.