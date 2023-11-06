Punjab cabinet gives nod to pilgrimage scheme, one-time settlement scheme for traders to clear dues

The cabinet has approved the OTS for pending cases of the Punjab Value Added Tax Act, 2005, the Central Sales Tax Act, 1956, the Punjab Infrastructure Development Regulation Act, 2002, the Punjab General Sales Tax act, 1948, the Punjab Entertainment Tax Act, 1954, the Punjab Tax on Luxuries Act, 2009 and Punjab Institutions and Other Buildings Tax Act, 2011, the minister said.

He added that the cabinet has also decided to waive 50 per cent of tax due of traders from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore.