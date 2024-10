Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves prosecution of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2015 sacrilege cases

Three alleged incidents of sacrilege of holy Guru Granth Sahib occurred between June and October, 2015, in district Faridkot, Punjab, and an FIR dated June 2, 2015 was registered under the provisions of the IPC at the local police station.