Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits family of Vinesh Phogat in Haryana, asks why IOA didn't raise objection

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked why the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) did not raise any objection after wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics on being found overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final bout.

Mann met the family of Vinesh in Charkhi Dadri where he had gone to address a rally.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event.

She was disqualified on Wednesday after being found overweight ahead of her final bout, ending her hope of a medal.

Speaking to media, Mann said he came to Vinesh's residence here.

"We are sad," he said while referring to Vinesh's disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

Praising Vinesh, Mann said she won three games in a day and she defeated strong contestants, including a defending champion.

"Whose fault is this?" he asked on her disqualification.