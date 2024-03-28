Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wife welcome baby girl

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday.
Mann shared the news in a post on X.
"The Almighty has given (me) the gift of a daughter. Both the mother and the baby are healthy," he said.
In another post, the chief minister shared a picture of his newborn daughter.
Mann married Kaur in 2022 after he separated from his first wife in 2015.
He has two children from his first marriage – a son and a daughter.
