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Punjab CM Mann calls twin blasts 'minor', blames BJP for creating atmosphere of fear

The BJP wants to create an atmosphere of fear, Mann told reporters, adding that the party wanted to scare people into getting their votes.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsBJPPunjab NewsBJP Congress

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