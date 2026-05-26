Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Warring calls his alleged 'anti-dalit' audio clip fake, blames AAP

Warring has called the audio clip fake and wrote to the Punjab director general of police, seeking an FIR in the matter.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsCongressPunjabScheduled Caste

Follow us on :

Follow Us