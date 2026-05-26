Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Warring calls his alleged 'anti-dalit' audio clip fake, blames AAP

<p>Chandigarh: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=punjab">Punjab </a>State Scheduled Castes Commission chairperson Jasvir Singh Garhi has taken suo motu notice of an audio clip allegedly carrying anti-Dalit remarks by state Congress president<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/lok-sabha-elections-vote-for-aap-sad-means-vote-for-bjp-says-congress-punjab-chief-amrinder-singh-warring-3026029"> </a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab/punjab-congress-chief-warring-wife-arrive-at-polling-booth-on-bullock-cart-slam-centre-over-fuel-price-hike-4016705">Amrinder Singh Raja Warring</a>.</p><p>Warring has called the audio clip fake and wrote to the Punjab director general of police, seeking an FIR in the matter.</p>.<p>Garhi said minister Baljit Kaur brought to the notice of the commission that Warring allegedly made objectionable remarks referring to the members of the Scheduled Caste committee during an election campaign.</p><p>Garhi has sought a report from the Muktsar senior superintendent of police in the matter by May 29, and also directed police to get a forensic examination of Warring's voice samples and submit a report.</p>.Basic spirit of constitution strengthened: VHP hails SC ruling on Scheduled Caste status.<p>Meanwhile, Warring wrote to the Punjab DGP and the State Election Commission, seeking an FIR against those circulating a "fake audio" recording attributed to him.</p><p>In separate complaints to both, Warring said the fake audio clip had been circulated seven years ago as well to tarnish his image, and it has emerged again now at a time when local body elections were underway.</p><p>He expressed shock that the SC commission chairperson had taken suo motu notice of the clip, without verifying its authenticity.</p><p>"This only proves that there is a definite design behind circulating this clip during the elections," he said. "Today or tomorrow, eventually we will identify and find out the culprits behind this malicious campaign against me and deal with them strictly according to law," Waring said.</p>