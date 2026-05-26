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Homeindiapunjab

Punjab Congress chief Warring, wife arrive at polling booth on bullock cart; slam Centre over fuel price hike

Voting for 103 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, in Punjab was held on Tuesday. Counting of votes will take place on May 29.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:26 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 11:26 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPunjab

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