Punjab Congress chief Warring, wife arrive at polling booth on bullock cart; slam Centre over fuel price hike

<p>Chandigarh/Muktsar: Riding a bullock cart, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a> Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, along with his wife Amrita, reached a polling booth in Muktsar during the local body elections on Tuesday, as he attacked the Centre over the fuel price hike spree.</p><p>Voting for 103 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, in Punjab was held on Tuesday. Counting of votes will take place on May 29.</p><p>The Ludhiana MP told reporters in Muktsar that by going on the bullock cart to cast his vote, he wanted to draw attention to the plight of ordinary citizens who were suffering because of the increase in petrol and diesel prices.</p>.Supreme Court declines to entertain plea against ballot papers in Punjab local body polls.<p>"Petrol price has reached Rs 105 a litre while diesel is touching Rs 95 per litre. The situation has turned from bad to worse. Inflation has broken the back of the common people. I want to give a symbolic message (to the Union government) that please give attention to citizens," Warring said.</p>.<p>Petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers continued passing on rising international oil prices to consumers.</p><p>With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze, raising concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy.</p><p>Polling is taking place in 1,896 wards of municipal bodies in Punjab which include eight municipal corporations -- Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot, 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats, officials said.</p>