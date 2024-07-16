Punjab: ED conducts raids against liquor factory in water pollution case

Jalandhar: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches against a Punjab-based liquor company as part of its money laundering probe linked to a case of alleged contamination of soil and groundwater in Ferozepur district, official sources said.

Seven premises of the liquor company in Punjab, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh were raided by the federal probe agency.

The company -- Malbros International Pvt. Ltd. -- is "owned and controlled" by liquor businessmen Deep Malhotra and Gautam Malhotra, and their family. The business entity is part of the Oasis Group of companies, the sources said.

It is alleged that a factory of the liquor company contaminated soil and groundwater in and around its facility in Zira Tehsil of Ferozepur district by dumping industrial effluents and discharging them into the ground through borewells.