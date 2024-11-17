Home
Punjab: Farm fire cases touch 8,000 mark

Sangrur district reported 50 stubble-burning incidents during the day, the highest maximum in the state, followed by 30 in Ferozepur, 17 in Barnala and 12 in Patiala, according to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 02:40 IST

