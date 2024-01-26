Punjab farmers take out tractor rallies to 'remind' govt about its promises

Chandigarh: Farmers in Punjab led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Friday took out tractor rallies in support of their various demands and to remind the government about the promises it had made during the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

Among the several demands that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella organisation of farmer unions -- is pushing for is the legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Tractor rallies were taken out in Sangrur, Jalandhar, Mohali and other places. The farmers also paid homage to those who died during the protests against the three now-repealed farm laws.