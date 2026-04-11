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Punjab government nod to amended sacrilege law to make punishments more severe

The move comes in view of past incidents of sacrilege that have hurt public sentiments and disturbed communal harmony.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsPunjabsacrilege law

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