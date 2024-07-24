Punjab governor announces cash prizes for drug-free villages

Amritsar: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday announced cash prizes for drug-free villages even as he stressed on taking strict action against drug smugglers and peddlers.

He further said that the entire border area will be covered with the anti-drone system within an year.

Purohit is on a visit to the border districts of Punjab. On Tuesday, he had visited Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts and interacted with members of the village defence committees.

Purohit was flanked by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

On Wednesday, after visiting the border areas in Amritsar, Purohit lauded the efforts of the state police and the BSF in seizing huge quantities of narcotics. He also expressed concern over the smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the border through drones and emphasised the need to remain alert.