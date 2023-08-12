Punjab govt dissolves gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, zila parishads

'The Governor of Punjab is pleased to direct that the general election of the members of the (i) the Panchayat Samitis and the Zila Parishads, shall be held by the 25th November, 2023; and (ii) the Gram Panchayats, shall be held by the 31st December, 2023,' according to the order dated August 10. There are 13,241 gram panchayats, 153 block samitis and 23 zila parishads in Punjab.