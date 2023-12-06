Punjab Guv reserves three bills for consideration of President

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has reserved three Bills, including the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for the consideration of the President, official sources said on Wednesday.

These bills were passed by the Punjab Assembly in the June 19-20 session. The two other bills are the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

While the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was aimed at ensuring a free-to-air telecast of "Gurbani" from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was for replacing the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of state-run universities.