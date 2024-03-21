Punjab has more than 200 voters aged above 120 years

This measure is aimed at facilitating participation, he said, adding that instructions have already been issued to all the District Election Officers cum Deputy Commissioners for this purpose.

Among the 5,004 voters aged between 100 and 119 years, there are 1,917 males and 2,928 females falling within the 100 to 109-year age bracket. Furthermore, there are 59 males and 100 females aged 110 to 119 years.

Regarding voters above the age of 120 years, there are a total of 205 individuals, comprising 122 males and 83 females, he said.