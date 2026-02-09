<p>Chandigarh: A law student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Monday allegedly shot dead a woman student in the head inside the classroom as horrified classmates watched on. He then turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger.</p><p>While Prince Raj is critically injured, Sandeep Kaur died on the spot, police said.</p><p>Both the attacker, Prince Raj, and the victim, Sandeep Kaur, were first-year law students and classmates. They were about 19-20 years old.</p><p>Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh said Prince opened fire on Sandeep inside the classroom, leading to her death, and thereafter, he shot himself too.</p>.Madhya Pradesh: Alcoholic man shoots unwell wife dead after she refuses to cook food.<p>Police said an investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the killing that took place at the college located in Usma village.</p><p>The class was yet to begin when the incident took place, said the police official.</p><p>While Sandeep died on the spot, Raj was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said the police officer.</p><p>Footage from a CCTV installed on the college premises showed Prince, Sandeep and another female student together in the classroom. Some other students could also be seen present in the classroom.</p><p>Suddenly, Prince got up from his desk and shot Sandeep. He then shot himself in the head and fell on the floor.</p><p>The shocked female student, who was sitting with Sandeep, got up and checked Kaur, who was then motionless.</p><p>A few students could be seen entering the classroom after hearing the sound of shots fired, but ran away after seeing Sandeep.</p><p>Sandeep's mother Harjinder Kaur said she got a call from the school authorities, asking her to reach college immediately.</p><p>"I was not told that she (Sandeep) was shot," Harjinder told reporters, adding that when she reached the college, she found her daughter lying motionless.</p><p>She questioned how a student could enter the college with a weapon.</p><p>Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.</p><p>Raj hailed from Mallian village, while Sandeep was a resident of Naushehra Pannuan village.</p>