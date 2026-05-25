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Punjab local body polls: SC refuses to entertain plea challenging use of ballot papers

The Supreme Court also refused to appoint an observer in the elections and said it a very serious interdiction and we will not do it.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPunjab PollsBallot paper system

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