Punjab man facing 108 FIRs, absconding for 9 years, arrested in Uttarakhand

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested a man, who was facing more than 100 cases in Punjab and had been absconding for nine years, from Uttarakhand.

Neeraj Thathai alias Neeraj Arora was accused of collecting money from people in lieu of giving them residential or commercial plots.

Police said Arora had been absconding for the last 8-9 years and had been declared a proclaimed offender.