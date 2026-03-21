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Punjab minister Laljit Bhullar resigns amid row over suicide of warehousing official

CM Mann said he has directed the chief secretary to conduct an impartial probe into the matter and asked the minister to step down for a fair probe.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsPunjabBhagwant Mann

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